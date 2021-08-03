Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $303,931.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. 451,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after buying an additional 262,376 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

