Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $108.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.71.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,387 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,802. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

