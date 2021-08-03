Short Interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Drops By 20.4%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ HX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 2,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,082. Xiaobai Maimai has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

