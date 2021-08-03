Short Interest in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Increases By 29.1%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 444,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $658.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at $341,839.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 20.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 242.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

