Short Interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Declines By 14.2%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 15,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,287,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,236,000 after buying an additional 919,415 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.