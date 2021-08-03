Short Interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Declines By 15.8%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. 140,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.85. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

