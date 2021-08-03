Short Interest in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Rises By 30.9%

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MOTN stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Motion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,159,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,955,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,130,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

