Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Declines By 24.9%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. On average, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

