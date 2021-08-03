Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Rises By 28.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GRID opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

