Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Expands By 30.2%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29. CorVel has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $143.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,831,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,970. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after buying an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

