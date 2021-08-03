Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Decreases By 12.1%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

