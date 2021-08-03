Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Drops By 13.9%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 289,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of ARC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 220,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,388. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,160,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.
