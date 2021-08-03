Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Drops By 13.9%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 289,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ARC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 220,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,388. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,160,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

