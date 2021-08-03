Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Increases By 27.8%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of AME stock opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.33. AMETEK has a one year low of $93.13 and a one year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

