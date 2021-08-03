Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Drops By 17.2%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

AMSC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in American Superconductor by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Superconductor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

