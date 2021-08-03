Sharder Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $80,388.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

