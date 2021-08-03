Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 864,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

