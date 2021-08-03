SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 156.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 40.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

