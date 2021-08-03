Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -12.31. Seer has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,842,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Seer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.