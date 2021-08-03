Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,639. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

