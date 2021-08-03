SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $373.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $373.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.50.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $342.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 278.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.28. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $346.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

