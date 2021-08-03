Saybrook Capital NC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.34. 412,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

