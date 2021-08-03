Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,504 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. 911,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

