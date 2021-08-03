Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SANM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. 489,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.