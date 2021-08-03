RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of RMBL stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81. RumbleON has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $64.13.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.