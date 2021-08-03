Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,039 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

