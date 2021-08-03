Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Roku were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold a total of 301,469 shares of company stock valued at $115,990,800 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku stock opened at $421.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 547.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.72. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

