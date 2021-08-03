Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,400 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 1,491,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group cut Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RTMVF stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.