Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 57,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $331.59. The stock had a trading volume of 158,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

