Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 219 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.50. 151,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The company has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

