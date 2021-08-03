Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 1,656,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,517. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

