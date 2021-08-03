Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.39.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.16. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,277,755. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $2,796,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

