Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.47

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.47 and last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 45366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.00.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

