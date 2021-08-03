Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 7.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $586.51. 512,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,582. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

