Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of REPH opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

