Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

Shares of METC stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 956,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $348.06 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.05.

METC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

