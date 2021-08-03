Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in July

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of METC stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

