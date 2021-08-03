Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on XOM. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.