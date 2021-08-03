Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $66.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,190 shares of company stock worth $2,172,830. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,048,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after buying an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after buying an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.