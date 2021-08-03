Provident Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.