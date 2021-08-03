Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $35,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

