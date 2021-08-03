Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 853.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 621,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $32,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,151,768.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,351,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock worth $363,044,965.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

