Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 159,779 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $34,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,613. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $947.81 million, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.