Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,838 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

