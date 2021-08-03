Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRIM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. 307,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

