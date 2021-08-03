Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Major Shareholder Sells $631,200.00 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 156,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 99.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $842,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.