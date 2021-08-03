Polkastarter Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $81.78 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.04 or 0.00802044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00094403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,202,582 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

