Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $303,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,039.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 183,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,827. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

