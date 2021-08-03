Playcent Trading Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Playcent has a market cap of $2.82 million and $1.77 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

