Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

