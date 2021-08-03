Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.